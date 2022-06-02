72º

Sports

East Mont girls, Galax boys win Region soccer titles

Titan girls advance to 3D region soccer finals

John Appicello, Sports Director

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: Eastern Montgomery Mustangs, Galax Maroon Tide, Auburn Eagles, VHSL Soccer, Sports

BLACKSBURG, Va. / VINTON, Va. – The VHSL Region Tournaments are nearing conclusions — with two area squads claiming region crowns Wednesday night.

In Class 1, Region C: The Eastern Montgomery girls outlasted Auburn 5-1 for the title, while perennial power Galax edged Auburn 1-0.

The rest of our area soccer action was in Region Semifinals. In Class 3 Region D boys, Cave Spring nipped Lord Botetourt 2-1. On the girls side, Hidden Valley blanked William Byrd 3-0, and Lord Botetourt outscored Christiansburg 4-1. In Class 3 Region C girls, Liberty Christian defeated Wilson 1-0 to advance.

In baseball action, Jefferson Forest defeated Salem 2-1 to win Region 4D. in the Region 3D semifinals, Abingdon downed Cave Spring 3-2 and Christiansburg handled William Byrd 10-1. Moving to Region 3C, Liberty Christian blanked Rustburg 10-0. In the Region 1C final, Grayson Co edged Auburn 3-2.

In Softball, the Region 3D semifinals were won by Cave Spring over Carroll Co 4-0, and Lord Botetourt over Northside 1-0(12). The Region 3C semifinal saw Turner Ashby down Brookville 9-3. In Class 1 Softball, The Auburn Eagles won the 1C championship 7-1 over Fort Chiswell.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook

twitter

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter