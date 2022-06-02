East Mont girls, Galax boys win Region soccer titles

BLACKSBURG, Va. / VINTON, Va. – The VHSL Region Tournaments are nearing conclusions — with two area squads claiming region crowns Wednesday night.

In Class 1, Region C: The Eastern Montgomery girls outlasted Auburn 5-1 for the title, while perennial power Galax edged Auburn 1-0.

The rest of our area soccer action was in Region Semifinals. In Class 3 Region D boys, Cave Spring nipped Lord Botetourt 2-1. On the girls side, Hidden Valley blanked William Byrd 3-0, and Lord Botetourt outscored Christiansburg 4-1. In Class 3 Region C girls, Liberty Christian defeated Wilson 1-0 to advance.

In baseball action, Jefferson Forest defeated Salem 2-1 to win Region 4D. in the Region 3D semifinals, Abingdon downed Cave Spring 3-2 and Christiansburg handled William Byrd 10-1. Moving to Region 3C, Liberty Christian blanked Rustburg 10-0. In the Region 1C final, Grayson Co edged Auburn 3-2.

In Softball, the Region 3D semifinals were won by Cave Spring over Carroll Co 4-0, and Lord Botetourt over Northside 1-0(12). The Region 3C semifinal saw Turner Ashby down Brookville 9-3. In Class 1 Softball, The Auburn Eagles won the 1C championship 7-1 over Fort Chiswell.