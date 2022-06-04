Watch: Titan girls outduel Cavaliers for Region 3D soccer crown

Daleville, Va. – In Region Finals soccer action, the Hidden Valley girls captured the 3D title with a 2-0 win over Lord Botetourt. On the boys side, Glenvar downs Radford 7-1 for the 2C title. And Cave Spring blanks Christiansburg 1-0 for the 3D Boys title.

Region finals baseball saw Liberty Christian Academy blank Spotswood 13-0 for the 3C crown, and Abingdon edged Christiansburg 3-1 to win the 3D title.

Softball region finals included Lord Botetourt blanking Cave Spring 3-0 for the 3D title, and Appomattox edging Dan River 1-0 for the 2C title.