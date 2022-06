Chasing Gold: VHSL Track and Field State Finals

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was VHSL State Finals weekend across the Commonwealth with Classes 3 and 4 taking place at nearby Liberty University.

Heritage senior star Alaysia Oakes added more gold to her illustrious high school career, edging rival Emily Coates of Rustburg in the Class 3 girls 100 meter dash. Oakes clocked in at 12.45 while Oates was right behind her at 12.48. Oakes’ win helped Heritage claim the Class 3 girls title.

Jefferson Forest sophomore Zoie Lamanna claimed state silver after coming behind Cassidy Scott of Fauquier in the Class 4 girls 1600 meter race.

The sizzling Salem sophomore Peyton Lewis sprinted to state gold in the Class 4 boys 100 meter race. He clocked in at 10.62 just ahead of JJ Gulley of Pulaski County. The Cougars would go on to win the Class 4 boys team title.

“I was pushing myself --yesterday during trials I ran a 10.90 and I was like I never run a 10.90 before so I definitely have to do better,” Lewis said. “I have to execute my craft better that’s exactly what I came out here and did ---love being here with these people my guys, my friends, my peers, my coaches everything like that it’s just... words can’t explain how great I feel right now.”

Glenvar’s Carly Wilkes concluded her career with a total of 26 VHSL State Titles-- a combination from track, cross country and swimming. She added 4 from today’s events including three individual and one team title as the Glenvar girls captured back-to-back golds.

Other notable results--

Team Titles:

Class 1 Girls: Auburn | Class 2 Girls: Glenvar | Class 3 Girls: Heritage

Class 2 Boys: Radford | Class 4 Boys: Pulaski County

Girls Individual Titles:

Class 1: Kasey Rosenbaum- 3200 Meter Run (Auburn) 12.23.01

Class 1: 4x100 Relay- George Wythe (51.35)

Class 1: McKenzie Tate- 400 Meter Dash (George Wythe) 58.98

Class 1: McKenzie Tate- 200 Meter Dash (George Wythe) 26.32

Class 1: Haley Faulkner- Girls Long Jump (George Wythe) 16-06.50

Class 1: Haley Hollins- Shot Put (Auburn) 39-10.00

Class 2: Carly Wilkes- 800 Meter Run (Glenvar) 2:17.62

Class 2: Carly Wilkes- 1600 Meter Run (Glenvar) 4:49.39

Class 2: Sydney Loder- 100 Meter Hurdles (Glenvar) 15.37

Class 2: Sydney Loder- 300 Meter Hurdles (Glenvar) 46.67

Class 2: 4x100 Relay- Appomattox County (51.67)

Class 2: 4x400 Relay- Glenvar (4:13.23)

Class 3: Alaysia Oakes- 100 Meter Dash (Heritage) 12.45

Class 3: NaKayla Foster- 200 Meter Dash (Rusburg) 25.12

Class 3: Jessica Palisca- 800 Meter Run (Cave Spring) 2:15.89

Class 3: Jessica Palisca- 1600 Meter Run (Cave Spring) 4:59.31

Class 3: 4x100 Relay- Rustburg (49.42)

Class 3: Madelyn Moles- Pole Vault (Christiansburg) 11-00.00

Class 3: Alaysia Oakes- Long Jump (Heritage) 19-00.00

Class 3: Alaysia Oakes- Triple Jump (Heritage) 39-06.00

Boys Individual Titles:

Class 1: Chandler Kovyk- 3200 Meter Run (Parry McCluer) 9:56.97

Class 1: Daniel Graham- 110 Meter Hurdles (Auburn) 15.19

Class 1: Andy Vaughan- Pole Vault (Auburn) 12-00.00

Class 2: Jahmal Jones- 100 Meter Dash (Martinsville) 10.94

Class 2: Jahmal Jones- 200 Meter Run (Martinsville) 22.49

Class 2: Asa Fletcher- 800 Meter Run (Dan River) 1:56.67

Class 2: Asa Fletcher- 1600 Meter Run (Dan River) 4:29.78

Class 2: 4x100 Relay- Martinsville (43.56)

Class 2: 4x800 Relay- Floyd County (8:34.89)

Class 2: Elliot Grayson- Long Jump (Radford) 22-05.50

Class 2: David Woodward- Triple Jump (Radford) 44-09.75

Class 4: Peyton Lewis- 100 Meter Dash (Salem) 10.62

Class 4: Connor Rutherford- 1600 Meter Run (Blacksburg) 4:17.58

Class 4: 4x100 Relay- Pulaski Co. (41.84)

Class 4: Skylar Griffiths- High Jump (Cave Spring) 6-05.00

Class 4: Kai Moore- Pole Vault (LCA) 13-06.00

Class 5: Carmelo Taylor- 100 Meter Dash (Patrick Henry) 10.62

Class 5: Carmelo Taylor- 200 Meter Run (Patrick Henry) 21.56

Class 5: Evan Langhammer- Pole Vault (Patrick Henry) 15-00.00

Class 6: Nathan Atchue- 3200 Meter Run (Franklin Co.) 9:14.95