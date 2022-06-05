No. 4 Virginia Tech tames the Lions of Columbia with 24-4 victory

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Behind an explosive 14-run inning in the fourth, Virginia Tech baseball defeated Columbia 24-4 Saturday night to advance to the regional final at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park.

Six Hokies had multi-hit outings, including Tanner Schobel (3 hits, 3 RBI, 3 runs), who broke the game open with a three-run double to give Tech back the lead in the fourth on its way to its big frame.The Hokies also scored 15 runs in their win last night, marking just the fourth time a school has scored 15 or more runs in its first two NCAA Tournament games, joining Arizona (2012), Texas A&M (2008) and LSU (2000).

Tech will face the winner of the first game on Sunday between Columbia and Gonzaga, with the Hokies playing at 7 p.m. ET.