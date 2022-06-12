Virginia Tech’s memorable season comes to an end in Super Regionals

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A memorable and historical season on the baseball diamond has come to an end for No. 4 Virginia Tech. The Hokies, who forced a decisive game three against Oklahoma in the Blacksburg Super Regional, fell to the Sooners 11-2 on Sunday.

Oklahoma celebrates after defeating Virginia Tech 11-2 in the Blacksburg Super Regional (WSLS)

The day started with Oklahoma scoring in the opening inning off two solo home runs. Both Tanner Tredaway and Peyton Graham went yard off of starting pitcher Jordan Geber. He pitched three innings allowing five hits (3 HR) and four runs.

The Hokies answered in the bottom of the third. With one man on base, Carson DeMartini saw a pitch he liked and hit a two-run home run to right center field.

Oklahoma’s bats opened up as they went on to score in each of the last 6 innings of play with many of the runs scored in 2-out situations. Tredaway added another home run in addition to Kendall Pettis and Jackson Nicklaus to help build a 10-2 advantage.

The Sooners will make their 11th College World Series appearance, first since 2010.

Virginia Tech was ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation and returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. This was the program’s first time ever being host of an NCAA Regional and Super Regional. The Hokies 45 victories rank as the fourth most the program has accumulated during a single season (program record is 50 set by the 1982 and the 1985 teams).