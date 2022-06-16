Which cities will be chosen to host the 2026 World Cup? Breaking down the process, candidates

FIFA awarded the 2026 World Cup to the United States, Canada and Mexico back in 2018. Photo by Catherine Ivill

After Thursday, soccer fans in North America who are eagerly anticipating the 2026 World Cup can start making travel plans.

FIFA, the world’s governing body of soccer and organizer of the World Cup, will announce the host cities for the 2026 World Cup during a 5 p.m. ET event in New York City.

The United States, Canada and Mexico are tri-hosts, but a majority of the games, including the final, will be in the U.S.

For English-language fans, the announcement can be seen on FS1.

For Spanish-language fans, Telemundo Deportes will air the announcement on Universo.

Here’s an overview of the host city candidates and the process.

Sweet 16.

With an expanded field that will include 48 teams (this year’s event in Qatar will have 32), there will be 16 total cities from the three countries that will be chosen.

Throughout the process, the thought has been there would be 10 U.S. cities, three Canadian cities and three Mexican cities that will host.

However, a report came out a few days ago that Edmonton, one of the three Canadian cities bidding along with Toronto and Vancouver and a host city for the 2015 Women’s World Cup, would not be selected as a host site, meaning there will be 11 U.S. cities chosen.

Mexican cities Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey are expected to be chosen as sites.

What are the U.S. cities bidding?

In alphabetical order, the 16 U.S. cities bidding for 10 or 11 spots are:

Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Boston (Gillette Stadium)

Cincinnati (Paul Brown Stadium)

Dallas (AT&T Stadium)

Denver (Empower Field at Mile High)

Houston (NRG Stadium)

Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium)

Los Angeles (Rose Bowl or SoFi Stadium)

Miami (Hard Rock Stadium)

Nashville (Nissan Stadium)

New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium)

Orlando (Camping World Stadium)

Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field)

San Francisco (Levi’s Stadium)

Seattle (Lumen Field)

Baltimore (M&T Bank Stadium)

Why are there so few candidate cities in the Midwest portion of the U.S.?

Of note, there is a dearth of candidate cities from the Midwest, where weather would be an advantage in the summer when the event is held. Chicago, which was a host site for the 1994 World Cup, pulled out in 2018 because it didn’t want to meet FIFA’s financial demands for hosting.

Ditto for Minneapolis, which has gleaming new soccer and football stadiums.

Columbus has become a staple city to host World Cup qualifying and other important games for the U.S. Men’s National Team, but it wasn’t considered as a host site.

Detroit, which also hosted games during the 1994 World Cup, was never in the running.

Cincinnati is among the final cuts, but its bid is considered a longshot.

Why are U.S. sites going to use football stadiums and not soccer-only stadiums?

Cities such as Orlando, Cincinnati, Nashville and Kansas City have their own soccer stadiums, but they are using football stadiums in their bids because FIFA has minimum capacity requirements for its host stadiums.

Stadiums that host any games at all have to have a capacity of 40,000, stadiums that want to host quarterfinal games have to have a capacity of at least 60,000, while stadiums that want to host the opening ceremony or final have to be at least 80,000 in capacity.

Which city will be chosen to host the final?

The final will be in the U.S., and the guess here is that MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey will be chosen as host for the biggest game of all.

Los Angeles is the other most logical candidate, but given it played host to the final in 1994, the feeling is that it will be New York’s turn this time around.