Wilkes wins New Balance Nationals 5000m run

Glenvar grad headed to Furman University

John Appicello, Sports Director

Philadelphia, Pa. – Historic Franklin Field in Philadelphia, on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania, home of the Penn Relays--you couldn’t ask for a better setting for the site of the New Balance Outdoor Nationals.

Recent Glenvar graduate and distance star Carly Wilkes looked right at home as she ran away from a national field of contenders, dominating the 5000m girls final in 16:48.10.

Wilkes is headed to Furman University to continue her distance running career, after leaving as one of the most decorated track and cross-country athletes in VHSL history.

For more on Wilkes, have a look at this edition of the “Around the Way with EJ” with our own Eric Johnson.

