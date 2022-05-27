Around the Way with EJ: Carly Wilkes

‘Wilkes has a combination of 22 VHSL State Championships — individual and team titles — from track, cross country and swimming.’

ROANOKE, Va. – Carly Wilkes is one of the more accomplished athletes to come through Glenvar High School.

Wilkes is a multisport athlete for the Highlanders — track, cross country and swimming are the three sports she has excelled at and continues to do so. Her tenacious running spirit came along in middle school and by the time she reached high school, Wilkes began to set goals.

“As a freshman I asked my parents, ‘Do you think I can eventually get one state title? I really just want one state title.’”

Through her will and determination, Wilkes has a combination of 22 VHSL State Championships — individual and team titles — from track, cross country and swimming.

Wilkes has a chance to add to that number with one more state final ahead of her before heading to Furman University. Wilkes is also looking forward to New Balance Nationals in June.

She admits she has to play a bit of a mind game with herself ahead of some meets.

“I have to try and make myself believe that I’m going to do something great.”

But that simple motto and belief has worked nearly a dozen times when state gold is on the line. Her words of encouragement to fellow teammates and the Glenvar community: “Just continue to love what you do.”