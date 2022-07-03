River Turtles comeback falls short against WhistlePigs

PULASKI, Va. – The Pulaski River Turtles lead the Appalachian League with 28 home runs so far this season. They could’ve used one Saturday night when the Princeton paid a visit to Calfee Park, leaving with an 8-6 victory.

It was all WhistlePigs to start as they jumped to a 5-0 advantage in the opening inning. It would be a defensive showcase to follow for the next few innings, including a double play in the fourth inning thanks to a throw to the plate from outfielder Rodney Green Jr.

Pulaski would mount a response in the bottom of the fifth inning when trailing 6-0. T.J. Fondtain hit an RBI triple to get Pulaski on the board followed by an RBI single from Owen Deshazo to make it a 6-2 ball game.

The River Turtles made it 6-5 heading to the ninth inning before the WhistlePigs cashed in on some insurance runs to secure the series-opening win 8-6. Pulaski will try to even the series Sunday at Calfee Park. First pitch slated for 7:05.