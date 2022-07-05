Hillcats host 3rd annual Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic honors the former longtime employee and General Manager of the Lynchburg Hillcats. He passed away in 2020 after battling cancer but his goal of giving back to the greater Lynchburg community continues.

On this July 4 holiday, the Hillcats hosted the third annual baseball game that gives local high school seniors the chance to play one final game in front of friends and family.

“Three years ago it was just the Dogwood and the Seminole had their own separate games and then last year we combined and this year the same thing, combined,” said Keith Pieper who served as a coach for the East All-Stars team. He’s also the head coach of the Altavista Colonels. “It’s really cool because a lot of guys don’t get to play with Seminole guys and Seminole guys with Dogwood guys unless you have them on the non-district schedule. So playing with each other in a fun, loose game in a great atmosphere.”

The East roster included LCA, E.C. Glass, Heritage, Altavista, Gretna, Dan River and Nelson Co. The West was made up of Rustburg, Brookville, Jefferson Forest, Amherst, Chatham and Appomattox.