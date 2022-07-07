Former Heritage standout Jabari Blake transferring to Virginia State

Jabari Blake speaks to 10 Sports on his decision to transfer to Virginia State

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A talented student-athlete certainly left his mark on the high school gridiron – Jabari Blake was a standout quarterback for Brad Bradley and the Heritage Pioneers, helping lead the program to a 2018 VHSL Class 3 State Title.

After his high school career ended, Blake went on to play at Delaware State.

But now the former 1st and 10 Player of the Year is ready to step back in the orange and blue for Virginia State.

“I believe it was a great fit,” Blake said in a recent sit-down with 10 Sports. “I believe in the head coach’s vision and we, the offensive coordinator/receivers coach, all had good natural chemistry. And I went around the campus and I really enjoyed it and saw myself playing there for the next 3 years. In the beginning I was a little homesick [at Delaware State] so it was a good transition coming back home. Now I’m more than 2 hours, family is closer and a lot more of them can come to my games now.”

While Blake suffered a hamstring injury with the Hornets he’s excited for the opportunity to hit the field and truly show his worth with a new Trojans staff in Petersburg.

We’ll have more with Jabari Blake and his younger brother Jahee who’s also heading to the next level.