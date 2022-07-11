An unlikely duo bring Hokies and Hoos together on Pulaski River Turtles roster

PULASKI, Va. – Pulaski River Turtles shortstop Carter Newman will be the newest addition to Virginia Tech’s baseball roster next year.

“I’ve actually had people even at the hotel come up to me and say ‘ohhh you’re the kid going to Virginia Tech’, and I know a lot of fans come out here and cheer for me so it feels good,” he said.

Fresh out of high school, Newman is spending the summer in the Appy league, “I feel like this is just about as good as it can get coming out of high school and preparing for college.”

But after countless bus rides all over the league, Newman found an unlikely mentor in his seatmate Avery Mabe, who is a right handed pitcher at Commonwealth rival UVA.

“ACC baseball is very intense and there’s nothing like it, you just have to get in there and take your bumps and bruises and learn along the way,” he said. “As long as you’re consistent and put forth a lot of effort, it should work out for him.”

Mabe, a George Wythe alum, has had his fair share of ups and down in his two years as a Cavalier.

“It’s been great so far, I’ve been injured a little bit, but it’s been good so far.”

The two admit, when it comes to their college rivalry, there’s not much bad blood, if any. And they’re able to put their school colors aside, to come together for the common goal.

“I mean, it’s the same way I play with any team, we’re just out here having fun, it’s summer ball, so we’re just having fun with each other and I’m learning stuff, so he’s there to help me out a little bit before I get there.”

We’ll see who schools who when the two meet as part of the Commonwealth Clash in the spring.