“All options are on the table” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips confident in future of conference

The ACC is gearing up for another year of football

CHARLOTTE, Va. – The ACC Football Kickoff began with a speech by ACC commissioner Jim Phillips.

Phillips spoke on growing mental health resources for student-athletes, the anniversary of Title IX, NIL, and of course, conference realignment.

With just five weeks away from the start of the 2022 football season, Phillips made it clear where he feels the ACC stands in the national conversation.

“It remains my belief there’s no better conference in the country when you combine our incredible athletes, world-class institutions, broad-based sports offerings, and our commitment to maximizing the educational and athletic opportunities for students,” Phillips said. “I will continue to do what is in the best interest of the ACC, but will also strongly advocate for college athletics to be a healthy neighborhood, not two or three gated communities.”

Phillips also said that the ACC is one of the leaders in everything but revenue, but all options are on the table to help bolster the ACC.