CIAA holds free football youth clinic in Salem

SALEM, Va. – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association is continuing to use Virginia’s Championship City of Salem as a hub of sorts for its championships.

On Tuesday night, the CIAA added some community service, courtesy of its 12 head football programs and other staff members ahead of Wednesday’s media day.

The league held a free youth football clinic at Salem Stadium to teach the fundamentals of the game.

For these coaches, it is about connecting with young people whenever it is possible.

“I thought it was great to give the young people a chance to be around college head football coaches as well as assistant coaches and get some drills in, and just be around this thing,” Virginia State Head Football Coach Dr. Henry Frazier III said. “The idea of this is tremendous. I’m always looking for uplifting, always looking to educate. I’m a teacher at heart, but I like this little pigskin thing called football too.”

Ad

The 2022 CIAA football championship game is slated for November 12 at Salem Stadium.