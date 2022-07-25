Local basketball clinic brings former Globetrotter to Martinsville

George Bell talks to kids at the Michael C. Jarrett camp for the second consecutive year

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – “I’m a firm believer that sports can help mold you as a person,” said Michael C. Jarrett. He’s holding his annual two-day basketball clinic at the YMCA Martinsville. “It teaches discipline, hard work, teamwork and focus.”

Dozens of kids hit the court Monday with some rocking the jersey of their favorite players—Kobe Bryant or even the splash brothers—all eager to play.

“Made a lot of friends and we learned how to pass the basketball to each other,” said Riley.

Learning basketball fundamentals at the clinic was a tall order for some. But they had a great assist from perhaps the tallest man they’ll ever see.

Standing at 7-foot-8 George Bell once held the distinction as tallest man in America.

“The growth spurt started as a child but this height here I reached around the age of 22,” Bell said.

Having been a former Harlem Globetrotter, he knows a thing or two about handling the rock.

“The game changed but the format of learning hasn’t,” said Bell. “So all the great players you see Michael Jordan, Steph Curry, Lebron James they all started the same way.”

That’s why inspiring this group of students in Southside for the second consecutive year means even more to the Hampton Roads native.

“Teach the young kids fundamentals of basketball and the main purpose is to learn more social skills among each other,” Bell said.

“I’ve known George since 18 years old down in the Tidewater, Virginia Beach area and George is just great with kids. Kids love him,” Jarrett said.

Keeping hoop dreams alive for all to thrive at any size, the Michael C. Jarrett clinic will run on Tuesday as well.