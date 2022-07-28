Commanders’ Wentz opens camp with great energy

Ashburn, Va. – At day one of the Commanders camp, there was certainly some chance for combustion as the team looks for a spark this season with veteran quarterback Carson Wentz at the controls.

This is year seven of Wentz’s rollercoaster career, and the gunslinger wasn’t shy in showing off his strong arm and his enthusiasm in Ashburn.

,“I feel good. Honestly it’s been a fun adjustment, new adjustment from the moment we got here in the spring. Just kind of stayed the course, keep learning the playbook, learning these guys, got around ‘em a little bit this summer too. Today was fun to get back out there and officially kick it off the right way. We got a lot of work to do. I got a lot of work to do, but I’m excited for the season,” Wentz said.

“He’s hyper. I mean, he’s excited. He really is. Real happy with his retention, the way he is handling the huddles, breaking the huddles. And then again, his desire to throw the ball down field. I mean, there are some really good things that we’re gonna see as far as when we get a chance to watch the tape that’s gonna reflect what we saw here today,” head coach Ron Rivera said.

And Coach Rivera took time to run down the PUP list, saying star defensive lineman Chase Young is probably the furthest away from the field at this point, because of the seriousness of his acl injury, and how late in the season that it occurred.