Defense shines on day two of Washington Commanders Camp

ASHBURN, Va. – Day two of Washington Commanders Camp was underway on Thursday from Ashburn, with a big emphasis on the defense.

Head Coach Ron Rivera was pleased with his secondary’s communication, which played a big part in them striding ahead after only two days of camp.

“The one thing I really liked was, I thought the back seven had a real nice day. A lot of it had to do with communications. We are working on some things and a little bit new,” Rivera said. “I think that catches people by surprise as far as the offense is concerned. But like I said, I was really pleased what we got on the defensive side.”

“Just coming out, competing. We had a good day, we have to stack another on top and keep going on top and another and another and another,” safety Bobby McCain said. “And the offense that came out and competed but today we were just on top of things, and we come out tomorrow and hopefully have a better one.”

Ad

Rivera also talked about a roster change, former Liberty standout wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden told the coach this morning he would be retiring from football and going back to school.

“He was making some pretty good strides and during OTAs and mini-camp he showed his ability. We felt this was a guy that could have been a matchup problem for some people,” Rivera said. “So, a little surprised, but again, as I said, I love who he is as a young man. I wanna wish him all the best as he goes back and starts the rest of his life.”