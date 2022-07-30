Daryl Robertson returns to alma mater as Minutemen head coach

BEDFORD, Va. – For Daryl Robertson, it’s been a surreal few weeks walking around the hallways of Liberty High School – The former E.C. Glass and William Fleming assistant took over the program where he won a state title in 2002.

Robertson’s pictures are all over the walls of the Minutemen weight room, a reminder of the highs Liberty football is capable of, and the dream to achieve them again under his regime.

“I think it’s more important to build up the program, bring the program back to being respectful,” Robertson said. “I remember when I was here and people would say Liberty and put respect on that name, so it’s bringing that respect level back and getting kids interested and getting the community back involved and I think we will come back to where we were, it takes hard work.”

Robertson’s college playing career is impressive as well, including stops at Virginia Tech and Liberty.

Now, Robertson is taking over the position for Chris Watts, who left Liberty for a college job at Davidson after two decades.