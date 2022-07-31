“The Last Inning” returns to Salem Memorial Ballpark

SALEM, Va. – The Last Inning returned to Salem on Saturday to give nearly 50 seniors a chance to play baseball with their friends one more time. The event featured two games with four teams, and is a favorite for all from seniors to parents.

“It’s a combination of Allen Lawrence and the Salem Red Sox, Joey the groundskeeper, and the division of the Hall of Fame, all of us together for the love of the game. That’s the way I see it,” event director Gary Walthall said. “I look at that scoreboard right now, it’s all Seniors 2022, people walking in seeing how nice the field looks, it’s special, the kids love playing here.”