1st and 10 Camp Tour: Franklin County looking to solidify offensive line

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The 1st and 10 Camp Tour takes flight and lands at the Eagles nest, Franklin County, where the focus is on finishing games in 2022.

The Eagles are working hard to replace experienced veterans that solidified the offensive line last season. They guided Jahylen Lee to nearly 2,000 rushing yards. The reigning 1st and 10 Player of the Year is ready to take on his senior season along with fellow senior quarterback Eli Foutz. The duo hope to make an impact and help guide a younger squad.

“Confidence is always key,” Lee said. “When I talk to the lineman, since I run under them all the time, I just give them props anytime I can.”

“We’re looking to be more physical than last year,” Foutz said. “We’re known for being physical but a few times last year I feel we got punched. We need to be able to bring that back.”

“We believe in a balanced game so they compliment one another,” said head coach J.R. Edwards as he referred to the 1-2 punch Lee and Foutz. “Right now we’re trying to put the pieces together with losing a lot of veterans up front last year.”

Franklin County opens its season on the road at Bassett.