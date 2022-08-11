Around the Way with EJ EXTRA: The Blake Brothers

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Blake brothers were talented during their high school days--Jabari at Heritage and Jahee at Brookville. While football was the primary sport, the two were also standouts on the track earning multiple honors and even VHSL state championships.

“We’re best friends we never fight. Everyone always asks but we always boost each other,” Jabari said.

The two have always been hard working, self motivated student-athletes--and that didn’t change when stepping on the gridiron in college. While Jabari started his career at Delaware State University, he recently transferred to Virginia State University in Petersburg.

“It was really a blessing from God because that period of sitting and waiting was a tough decision. I just really want to give my glory to God and he found a home for me,” said Jabari.

Younger brother Jahee spent time at Fork Union Military Academy but had the goal of attending an HBCU, or historically black college or university. It came to fruition. With the help of his father, Jahee was able to make contact with Tennessee State University. Then a call came.

“I actually was at a friends game and he said hey I want to offer you a full ride. I was so excited,” Jahee said.

“He” being Eddie George. Former Tennessee Titan great and current head coach at Tennessee State University.

“Ironically I was already a Tennessee Titans fan so I was excited.”

Now prepping to ball out on the field in 2022, Jabari and Jahee are focused on being the ultimate teammates at their respective schools while keeping in mind the ultimate connection will always be their bond as loving brothers.

Words of advice from Jabari: “Always bet on yourself and remain confident on your decisions and not to be afraid of who you are.”

Words of advice from Jahee: “Stay patient and your time will come. Ignore the outside noise, people will doubt you on the journey but you have to stay goal focused and disciplined because discipline can take you far when motivation runs out.”