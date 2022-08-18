1st and 10 Camp Tour: Patrick Henry loaded with talent, speed

ROANOKE, Va. – They’ve always been a serious threat to the River Ridge District and if things go as planned, that will be the same in 2022 for Patrick Henry.

“We have an experienced group after having to play a lot of young guys last year,” said Patrick Henry head coach Alan Fiddler.

The Patriots still managed to go 8-4 in 2021 with a playoff appearance, ending in a second round loss to Mountain View. Coach Fiddler’s group comes back loaded with talent with multiple threats at running back including a former 1st and 10 Player of the Week Chuck Webb. John Beasley is at quarterback with a plethora of talent to pass the rock to including transfer Sydney Webb who will be force at slot receiver alongside Jahzae Kimbrough and Penn State commit Carmelo Taylor, who’s taking more of a leadership role.

“I do feel like a lot of people do look up to me and would like to learn under me and how I do things,” Taylor said. “So, me being a captain I try to stay above everything, watch over everything and try to keep my spirits high.”

“The one thing we’re trying to do is get it together and build the chemistry because there’s a lot of people we haven’t played with yet,” Kimrbough said.

Lineman John-Paul Prusakowski says it’s one of the fastest teams he’s been a part of in recent years.

“We’re really fast and really talented team with a lot of players that like to fly around and we have huge potential to capitalize on,” Prusakowski said.

“One thing that’s really helped us is being able to get in the weight room,” said Fiddler. “You know, with COVID and the short season, we really hadn’t lifted in two years. To be able to get a full winter and full summer in the weight room has really helped us.”

Patrick Henry will open its season at home August 26 when Brookville comes to town.