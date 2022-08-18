Wendell Scott Charity Ride to be held in Southside

ROANOKE, Va. – The Wendell Scott Foundation will be holding a Wendell Scott Charity Ride in Danville on August 27. The ride will include pivotal stops that were important to the Scott family’s legacy.

“We’re going to ride around Danville and touch some unique locations around Danville that are highly tied in and related to our family’s legacy,” said Warrick Scott Sr. “We’re going to share that with the people that will be in town and this will be a great opportunity for tourism in our area so we’re excited for that.” The ride will go along the Wendell Scott Legacy Trail that stretches across Southside.

Registration will take place beginning at 11 a.m. at the start of the ride at Dan Daniel Park in Danville.

The weekend of August 27 also holds significant meaning to the Scott family.

“This will also be my grandfather’s birthday weekend. It will be his 101st birthday,” Scott said.

Touted as one of the pioneers in the sport of NASCAR, Wendell Scott’s story is one of bravery, perseverance and persistence with love and serving the community being motivating forces.

