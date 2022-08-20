1st and 10 Camp Tour: Galax Maroon Tide eager to roll with new signal caller

GALAX, Va. – When you visit the Galax Maroon Tide, you can be sure that it will always be maximum effort on display. The VHSL Class 1 powerhouse has showed dominance year after year and it starts with their hard-nosed style of offense.

The mindset and work ethic has led to three consecutive state championship appearances. This season, change comes under center for the Maroon Tide with Mason Cox getting the chance to lead the way after a position change.

“You know, its the second year in a row we’ve taken our starting wideout and moved him to quarterback,” said head coach Shane Allen. “For us, the quarterback has to make a lot of calls, and so its a really important position for us because he gets us in there after the run calls and the passes and stuff. So, it takes a guy who’s been here for awhile to understand what’s going on. We’ve had a good competition between Mason and Tommy Jones working at quarterback, Mason has done a really good job so far. You have to come in with the leadership and mentality and go ‘Hey I have to take over and lead this team’ and Mason has done a good job with that so far.

Galax will open the season at home when Glenvar comes to town on Friday.