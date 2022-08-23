Commanders positivity: Logan Thomas activated off PUP list

ROANOKE, Va. – Fielding a tight end has been quite the challenge for the Washington Commanders throughout training camp and into the preseason. The team had just one that was active as they battled the Kansas City Chiefs. But their was a glimmer of hope Monday morning as Logan Thomas was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list.

“For me, it’s just now getting back, integrating contact into my daily routine and getting used to it,” Thomas said. “Building from where I’ve been.”

You’ll recall Thomas suffered a torn MCL and ACL against the Raiders in December 2021. While he isn’t a full participant in practice quite yet and will likely not see preseason snaps against Baltimore, it’s a sign of progress for the former Virginia Tech signal caller who is doing individual drills. When asked if he could possibly be ready in time for the Commanders September 11 season opener against Jacksonville, Thomas said, ““Obviously, as a competitor, yeah, I’d love to be out there week one, but I know myself.

“If I’m not ready to go or I don’t feel like a full version of myself, then we can buy another week or another two weeks. Games are ultra-meaningful, whether they’re early in the season or late in the season. So, I’d love to be out there.”

As he continues to work to get better, Thomas hopes to work on the chemistry, rapport and throwing style with Carson Wentz.