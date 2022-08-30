Brookville QB Drake McDaniel earns Week 1 Honors

Roanoke, Va. – A battle of two perennial power playoff teams in Brookville and Patrick Henry never did reach a tipping point. That result was thanks in large part to the extraordinary effort of Bees quarterback Drake McDaniel. The senior signal caller (Class of 2023) led the way for the Bees, scampering for 117 yards and a pair of scores, and throwing for a 30 yard touchdown as well. In addition, McDaniel blocked a punt and returned it for 6, and was also a factor on defense from his linebacker spot in Brookville’s 35-27 win. For his Gettysburg Address --”four score” and finding the end zone in three different phases, Drake McDaniel is our WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week for week one of the 2022 fall campaign.