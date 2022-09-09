VMI looks to build on lessons from battle with ranked Wake Forest

Lexington, Va. – VMI returns home this Saturday after a tough road experience at nationally-ranked Wake Forest.

The Keydets dropped a 44-10 decision to the ACC contender, but there are plenty of positives to be taken from the experience as they return to action against F-C-S competition.

“Offensively I thought our backs went hard and offensive line did a decent job of past protecting, and so when you put that all together I thought we had a great day. And we held serve on special teams which is always a concern when you go play an FBS opponent, so a lot to be positive for. But first and foremost I thought our kids played with tremendous effort and we took the positives from the game that we showed to the players and said “hey --if we played like this all game long we’re gonna win a lot of ball games this year”. And then we corrected the things that needed to be corrected and then we got right on to Bucknell,” Head VMI coach Scott Wachenheim says.

VMI’s back in Lexington Saturday to host the Bucknell Bison out of the Patriot League.

The Bison had just one win a year ago but lost to Towson 14-13 in overtime this past Saturday.

Kick off is slated for 1:30 p.m.