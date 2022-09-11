Virginia Tech notches a 27-10 win over Boston College

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Hokies earned their first victory of the 2022 season, 27-10, over Boston College. The win proved to also be the first for the Hokies under head coach Brent Pry.

The Hokies started the game on defense and that unit found an early spark. On just the second play of the game, Armani Chapman intercepted BC’s Phil Jurkovec and returned it to the Eagles 25-yard line. Virginia Tech would cash in with a 1-yard touchdown rush from Jalen Holston for the 7-0 advantage.

The lead was 10-0 in the second quarter when Keshawn King found a seam and bolted 65 yards for another Hokies touchdown, giving them a commanding 17-0 lead.

Virginia Tech’s defense played mad in the first half – creating all sorts of pressure and havoc for the Eagles’ offense. Their three points came from the foot of sophomore kicker Connor Lytton – a Christiansburg native and Radford High School graduate.

In the second half, the Hokies added 10 more points while the Eagles found the end zone with a Phil Jurkovec 17 yard touchdown pass to Jaden Williams.

Virginia Tech crushed Boston College in the rushing department, outgaining them 144 to 44. The Hokies defense finished the game with a total of five sacks while holding the Eagles to just 2-of-15 on third down conversions.

Virginia Tech will now prep for an 11 a.m. home kickoff with Wofford on September, 17.