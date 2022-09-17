Virginia Tech takes down Wofford 27-7 for second win of the season

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech had a few goals set for Saturdays contest—find its footing on offense and create depth. They did both—racking up over 400 yards behind breakout performances through the air. Grant Wells connected with 11 different receivers with Jadan Blue and Christian Moss making the biggest impacts in the 27-7 victory.

“I thought we were able to move the ball and stay on schedule better and that was a point of contention,” said Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry. “We converted better on third down, had long extended drives but just weren’t as good in the red zone as you’d like to be.”

“I know my talent, I knew I could do it but it was just a matter of me doing it on the field,” said Hokies wide receiver Christian Moss. He made five receptions for 50 yards. “I do it in practice all the time so today I got to really show what I could do.”

Jadan Blue was the top receiver for the Hokies with 61 yards on four catches including an 11 yard touchdown.

“Being able to go out there and perform in front of everybody and making everybody proud—that was one of the biggest things I was able to do and I’m just grateful,” Blue said. “That’s what I say I thank God I was able to do it.”

Despite allowing Wofford to score for the first time this season, the Hokies defense was relentless creating a pass rush that kept the quarterback guessing and one that sacked him three times.

“We want to get sacks not just hits on the QB so that’s what was emphasized all week—do a lot of pass rush, edge pressures and all that type of stuff,” said Cole Nelson. He had one of the Hokies sacks on Saturday.

Virginia Tech will celebrate this win rather quickly as they prepare for a Thursday night showdown with West Virginia coming to town as they look to reclaim the Black Diamond Trophy.

For a complete look at the stats from Saturday’s game versus Wofford, click here.