Syracuse edges Cavaliers in Dome 22-20

Syracuse, NY – SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Andre Szmyt knocked in five field goals, including the 31-yard game-winner with just over a minute left, and Syracuse held off Virginia 22-20. Syracuse led 16-0 at halftime, but Virginia recorded three second-half touchdowns to take a 20-19 lead with six minutes remaining in the game. The Orange have won their first four for the first time since 2018 and did it despite committing their first four turnovers of the season. Brennan Armstrong threw for 138 yards and a 4-yard touchdown to Lavel Davis Jr. with 5:51 remaining for Virginia. Syracuse responded with a 62-yard drive to retake the lead on Szmyt’s final field goal.