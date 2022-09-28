Cavaliers still looking to master timing of new offense

Charlottesville, Va. – After UVA’s 22-20 loss in the dome at Syracuse on Friday, on thing is certain. The offense is still in the transition mode from Bronco Mendenhall’s pass happy spread offense, to coach Tony Elliott’s more disciplined-timing offense.

Syracuse jumped out to an early lead while UVA’s offense sputtered. Brennan Armstrong’s record-setting season a year ago was feeling like a distant memory.

UVA started warming to the task late in the contest, and rallied to take the lead before ultimately losing by 2.

But moving foreward, it’s Armstrong -- and the offensive rhythm and timing that still is not clicking.

“I think it’s starting to come together. It is a transition, it’s a change. We are challenging Brennan to throw ‘on rhythm’ which is a little bit different than what he’s used to. It’s was just a kind of sitting back there and being able to let things unfold(last season),” Coach Elliott says.

”It’s gonna come. You know, everything happens for a reason whether it’s bad or good so he’s just been challenging me to stay positive and keep trucking along. And that’s what I always 0-- that’s what I’m gonna do,” Armstrong says.

”Week two to week three, we are starting to get a lot more comfortable. And as you saw in the second half we kind of hit our stride. Might’ve been too late ---but we know it’s there, and we know what’s possible now so,” running back Mike Hollins says.

Next up UVA travels to a 3-1 Duke team that dropped its first game of the season to undefeated Kansas 35-27 this past weekend.

