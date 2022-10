Appomattox, Va. – It’s always exciting when a local star gets to move on! In Appomattox Thursday night, star running back and cornerback Jonathan Pennix committed to Virginia Tech. The 6-0, 175 pound all-state speedster chose the Hokies live on Instagram. His top ten included Pitt, West Virginia, Louisville, Penn State and Boston College. He’s won a pair of state titles with the perennial power Raiders.