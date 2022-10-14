57º

LCA holds off Heritage, remains undefeated

Bulldogs rally for 14-6 win

John Appicello, Sports Director

Lynchburg, Va. – The Liberty Christian Academy Bulldogs rallied from 6-0 down for a 14-6 win to remain undefeated on the season at 7-0. The Pioneers jumped out in the Seminole District battle when Jaicere Batemen hit Terrell Washington for the first quarter touchdown. The Bulldogs rallied with a long touchdown run by Gideon Davidson in the third quarter, and added a Joe Borchers TD pass to Carson Meadows to seal the win. LCA moves to 7-0 while Heritage falls to 5-2.

