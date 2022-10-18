Washington & Lee defeats Ferrum to remain undefeated in ODAC play

FERRUM, Va. – The Generals overcame an early fumble and a 7-point deficit to defeat rival Ferrum 17-7. The win moves Washington & Lee to 5-1 overall, while the Panthers remain winless at 0-6.

Ferrum took a 7-0 lead after a fumble recovery led to a Joshua Ellerbe 9-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 Panthers lead. The Generals pulled even for the half. Eli Hildebrandt found Alex Baught for a 67-yard throw-and-catch down to the Ferrum 9. Hildebrandt cashed in from 4 yards out for a 7-7 halftime score.

Washington & Lee took control in the third behind the running of quarterback Hildebrandt. Harry Crutcher punched one in from a yard out and a 14-7 lead. An interception by Isaiah Mefford gave the Generals possession in Panthers territory in the 4th quarter, and an Arturo Ramirez 40-yard field goal iced the game for the Generals. 17-7.

Hildebrandt finished with 17 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown. The Panthers Josh Luckett had 20 carries for 116 yards for Ferrum. Both teams finished with identical total yards: 262.