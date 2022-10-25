Martinsville Speedway gearing up for a packed 75th anniversary race weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – For the past few years, Halloween weekend in Southwest Virginia has included an exciting time for race fans at the Martinsville Speedway – and that’s no different this fall. As the historic racetrack celebrates its 75th anniversary of short track racing, it will do so with lots of fun family filled activities.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, campers and guests will have the chance to ‘hit the track’ before NASCAR’s best compete at Martinsville Speedway as part of Track Laps for Charity from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Track Laps for Charity will be hosted under the lights and give patrons the chance to take their personal vehicles for a spin around the track for five laps for a donation of $25. All proceeds will go towards the 28th Annual Christmas Toy Drive to benefit the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County.

On the track, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Championship will take place on Thursday night. Then the action cranks up a notch on Saturday and Sunday as the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series hold their respective cutoff races ahead of the Championship race in Phoenix.

Martinsville Speedway will also hold Campground Concerts presented by GEICO on Friday and Saturday in addition to other Halloween activities for kids and fans of all ages. Track President Clay Campbell relishes in the entertainment opportunities the ‘Paperclip’ will host this weekend.

“To look out of my office and see this mammoth facility and to think back to what it was when my grandfather founded it back in 1947 – no comparison,” Campbell said. “But, the vision he had when he started the place was to continue to grow, improve and make it a family-friendly atmosphere and facility which he did.”

Martinsville Speedway in August of 2022 (WSLS Drone) (WSLS)

Campbell said it’s also an honor to once again host the penultimate races for both the NASCAR XFINITY series and the NASCAR Cup Series.

“What we have done over these 75 years has led to the fact that this is the ideal place, especially the product we provide, to be that penultimate race,” said Campbell. “I think it speaks volumes to what we have here, to what fans have come to know and love, the networks know and love and NASCAR and that’s why we are where we’re at.”

Weekend races: