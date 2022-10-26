Cavs try to carry momentum into 4-game homestand

Charlottesville, Va. – The cavaliers jump back into ACC play after snapping a three-game losing streak with that win at Georgia Tech last Thursday night. Virginia hung on for a hard-fought 16-9 win in Atlanta over Georgia Tech.

Virginia’s defense shined to the tune of eight sacks and an end zone pick to keep the Yellowjackets at bay.

The Cavaliers moved to 3-4 and kept realistic bowl hopes alive, but perhaps more importantly brought momentum into a four-game homestand which starts with Miami on Saturday.

“Momentum is definitely a thing. I think that especially as a player when you start cooking and you know things are going your way you feel invincible to a certain extent. So when things are going your way -- when it’s raining it’s pouring -- so just like you hope they keep going your way,” Cavs defensive end Paul Akere says.

“I think it’s a great opportunity. Great energy. If we can get the fans up, we got a win last week -- so we’re just working on keeping it going,” Virginia receiver Dontayvion Wicks says.

”A lot of excitement. But at the same time to, it’s an opportunity to teach these guys that ‘hey - you gotta handle success well’ and I think that that’s something we learned early and hopefully we can continue to make steps forward,” head coach Tony Elliott says.T

The canes are coming off a loss to Duke, where they started off well.

But starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was knocked out of the game, and backup Jake Garcia turned the ball over five times in a 45-21 loss. The ‘Canes stand at 3-4 as well.

