Patrick Henry recognizes 6 new Hall of Fame Inductees

ROANOKE, Va. – At halftime during the Salem-Patrick Henry football game, the Patriots community recognized the six new inductees into the Patrick Henry Athletics Hall of Fame.

The 2022 Hall of Fame inductees included:

-Fayanga Keita (2009 Soccer)

-William Ruben Terry (1963 Baseball and Football)

-Anthony Brock Newton (2004 Tennis)

-Tyler Early (2004 Tennis)

-James Hickenbotham (1998 Football and Track)

-Sarah Williams (2011 Basketball)

Keita: A 2009 graduated and one of the most decorated men’s soccer players in PH history. 4-time 1st Team All District and Western Valley District 2-Time player of the year in 2008 and 2009. Fayanaga was a 2 year captain at Patrick Henry, offensive MVP and the second leading scorer of all time and first in assists. He later went on to Marshall University.

Terry: A 1963 graduate who was one of the first students at Patrick Henry that was founded in 1961. Ruben was the starting catcher and captain for the PH baseball team. He also played center for the football team. Ruben later attended VMI and served as an officer in the United States Army.

Newton: A 2004 graduate and standout tennis player who held a 38-2 record his junior and senior years. He along with fellow inductee, Tyler Early, earned the 2004 AAA Doubles State Tennis Championship. He later went on to be named an All American at Palm Beach Atlantic University.

Early: A 2004 graduate and standout tennis player who was part of the PH team that compiled a 38-2 record during his junior and senior years. He also finished with a 42-4 individual record and was #1 singles player a senior. He later went on to continue his education and athletics at Radford University.

Hickenbotham: A 1998 graduate and two sport athlete who dominated track and football. He was the 55 meter state champion on the legendary PH 4x200 Meter State Championship team. He stands as the only running back to gain over 2,000 yards in a single season. He continued his education and athletics at Arkansas State University.

Williams: A 2011 graduate who was a 4 year starter and 3 year captain. Williams built a legacy where she was named District Co-Player of the Year and also 2nd Team All State. She was also named Western Girls MVP and holds the record for most points scored in PH Women’s Basketball history. Williams continued her education and athletics at Texas Southern University.