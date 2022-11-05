Virginia high school football playoff projections for fall 2022

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve reached the end of the regular season of football and now it’s time for the playoffs.

Instead of waiting for the VHSL to update its standings, we’ve used our model, which mimics their formula, to let you know who’s in, who’s out and what matchups we’ll be seeing next weekend.

Region 6A

Of our area teams, Franklin County is the lone one in this region and this year, the Eagles will have a tough road ahead of them in the playoffs. We’re projecting that Franklin County will be a 5-seed and play at Western Branch in Round 1.

Here’s our projection for this region:

Oscar Smith Thomas Dale Manchester Western Branch Franklin County Cosby Floyd Kellam James River

Projections for Region 6A Playoffs (WSLS)

Region 5D

This is the region that houses both of Roanoke City’s high schools.

This fall, we project that both Patrick Henry and William Fleming will be advancing to the playoffs. We see Patrick Henry being a 3-seed up against Albemarle in Round 1 and that William Fleming will be an 8-seed against Stone Bridge.

We did have Albemarle tied with Briar Woods in our final seeding projections, but with Albemarle having a higher win percentage, we project they’ll have the higher seed.

Here’s our projection for this region:

Stone Bridge Mountain View Patrick Henry Riverbend Woodgrove Albemarle Briar Woods William Fleming

Region 5D playoff projection (WSLS)

Region 4D

Many of our local teams reside in this district, we’re happy to project that most of them are advancing to the playoffs.

Here’s our projection for this region:

E. C. Glass Louisa County Salem Orange County Amherst County Western Albemarle Jefferson Forest Halifax County / Pulaski County**

**The Halifax County game was called in the 3rd quarter due to a fight. They were ahead, and if the game is decided in their favor, they will be the 8-seed. If not, Pulaski County will be the 8-seed**

Region 4D playoff projection (WSLS)

Region 3C

Our projections have Turner Ashby and Wilson Memorial tied for the 5-seed spot, but with Turner Ashby having a higher win percentage, they get the higher seed.

Here’s our projection for this region:

Liberty Christian Academy Heritage Brookville Spotswood Turner Ashby Wilson Memorial Staunton Rustburg

Region 3C playoff projection (WSLS)

Region 3D

We’re seeing minor shifting in this region compared to the last published rankings by VHSL.

Here’s our projection for this region:

Lord Botetourt Magna Vista Christiansburg Bassett Cave Spring Abingdon Staunton River Hidden Valley

Region 3D playoff projection (WSLS)

Region 2C

From the last published rankings by VHSL, we see minor shifting in the seeding for this region.

Here’s our projection for this region:

Radford Martinsville Glenvar Appomattox County Alleghany Floyd County Dan River Gretna

Region 2C playoff projection (WSLS)

Region 1B

Our two area teams in this 10-team district are William Campbell and Altavista, and we have them both going to the playoffs.

Here’s our projection for this region:

Riverheads Central (L) Buffalo Gap Sussex Central Franklin William Campbell Surry Altavista

Region 1B playoff projection (WSLS)

Region 1C

All 13 teams in this region are from our area.

Our projections have Parry McCluer and Covington tied for this region, but with Covington beating the Fighting Blues, they get the higher seed.

Here’s our projection for this region:

Galax George Wythe Narrows Grayson County Giles Covington Parry McCluer Bath County