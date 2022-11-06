Joey Logano claims 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship

PHOENIX, Az. – Joey Logano drove himself to victory Sunday in dominant fashion as he claimed the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

“I knew going into this thing we were going to win the championship,” said an emotional Logano after the race Sunday.

The 22 car led 187 laps on Sunday after starting up front and winning Stage 1. The championship is the second in Logano’s career after claiming the 2018 title.

It was the fourth win of the season for Logano, who opened the year with a January win in an exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the debut of NASCAR’s new Next Gen car. Less than a month later, rookie teammate Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500 on Penske’s 85th birthday.

The win also proved to be an historic one for team owner Roger Penske. This is the first year in which he has had a champion IndyCar driver and NASCAR Cup Series driver.