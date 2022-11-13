Christiansburg surges to a 35-7 win over Abingdon

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Despite having two of its field goals blocked in the first half, Christiansburg found its stride in the second half to beat Abingdon 35-7.
The Blue Demons advance to the Region 3D semifinals where they will host Staunton River.
