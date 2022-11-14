MONDAY HUDDLE: Flames doused from rankings after loss to UConn

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Liberty sees winning streak snapped in upset loss

Throughout the season, Liberty has been the team that has thrived as the underdog trying to prove itself against bigger programs.

Unfortunately for the Flames, the tables were turned this past weekend against UConn.

Coming off its first ever win at an SEC opponent, the Flames couldn’t avoid a letdown against UConn, falling 36-33.

Liberty (8-2) saw a six-game winning streak snapped and fell out of the rankings with the loss.

The Flames hope to rebound at home on Saturday in what will be their third ever meeting against Virginia Tech.

Liberty won the last game against the Hokies in 2020, 38-35.

Cavaliers join Virginia Tech in bowl ineligibility

A week after Virginia Tech officially became ineligible for a bowl game, the same fate came upon Virginia following a lopsided 37-7 loss at home to Pittsburgh.

The loss dropped the Cavaliers to 3-7 overall.

It was an ugly start for Virginia, which saw Pittsburgh return two Brennan Armstrong interceptions for touchdowns in the first 16 seconds of the game, and go on to take a 28-0 lead after the first quarter.

Things weren’t much better for Virginia Tech, which lost its seventh straight game for the first time since 1951 and is now 2-8.

Can Commanders hand Eagles first loss?

Coming off a tough home loss to Minnesota that saw a 17-7 lead in the fourth quarter evaporate, the Washington Commanders tonight will try and do what no other team has done this year in the NFL, which is beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington has lost three straight games to the Eagles, including a 24-8 home defeat in Week 3.

In that game, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts had his way, throwing for 340 yards and three touchdowns.

If Washington can somehow pull off the upset, it will get back to .500 with games against Houston and Atlanta coming up in the next two weeks.