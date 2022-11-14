Pedulla nets a new career-high as Virginia Tech beats William & Mary

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla each scored 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Virginia Tech led by double figures for nearly-38 minutes in the Hokies’ 94-77 win over William & Mary.

Cattoor made 6 of 10, and Pedulla hit 4 of 7, from 3-point range for Virginia Tech (3-0). Darius Maddox scored 14 and Grant Basile added 13 points and three blocks. Anders Nelson made 10 of 15 from the field and led William & Mary (1-2) with 25 points

Pedulla’s 22 points marked a new career-high and his second 20+ points outing this season. He continues to show his growth and ability to run the point after coming off the bench during his freshman season.

Anders Nelson led the Tribe with 25 points while Pitt transfer Noah Collier was held to 4 points after picking up early foul trouble.