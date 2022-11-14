Virginia women’s hoops downs Wake Forest 72-52

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s basketball improved to 3-0 Sunday after a 72-52 victory over ACC foe Wake Forest. The game marked the earliest conference game ever on the Cavaliers calendar in program history but Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and the team had no problems.

The Cavaliers had a balanced scoring attack with four players in double figures, including Kaydan Lawson. She led with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Camryn Taylor was also a big factor at both ends of the floor as she scored 13 points.

While the game was rather close early, Virginia went on a 14-2 run to start the second half and never looked back. Jewel Spear scored just 9 points but the 2021 First Team All-ACC honoree was averaging 23 points per game this season.

“I’m just really proud of our group,” said head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. “We talk all the time that culture wins, and I truly believe that. That’s how you sustain greatness for years and years to come. It’s about them buying in, which they have since day one, and then leaving a legacy. There’s so much that we can do this season. Our ceiling is so high. I want them to be put on the record books for leaving a legacy and bringing UVA women’s basketball back. I’m really proud of them through three. We still have a lot of games left in our season. We’re celebrating this one tonight, and then we move on to the next one. I just want to keep it rolling, but I know we have a lot of games left and we’ve just got to continue to get better.”