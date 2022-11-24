Glenvar to face Appomattox County in Region 2C final for second year in a row

GLENVAR, Va. – For the last five years in a row, Glenvar and Appomattox County have met at some point in the Region 2C playoffs. On Friday, the two will meet in the Region Championship.

Glenvar has remained dominant after dropping the first two games of the season. In the second half of the year, they’ve put up big numbers, scoring 133 points over their final three games. They will meet a familiar foe in the Raiders on Friday, with last year’s one possession loss for a ticket to states in the rearview.

“It’s the fourth time we’ve played them in the Regional Finals and we’re excited about that. This team has never played them so we’re 0-0 against them as far as I’m concerned. I know they will bring a big crowd and I hope we have one as well,” head coach Kevin Clifford said.

“I mean they’re always a really well coached team, they execute really well, they’re really athletic. We just have to play our best football, we can’t be messing up, we have to execute,” senior wide receiver Nick Woodson said. “Just got to play good. If there’s one thing we can’t beat ourselves, and whoever doesn’t beat themselves will win.”

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Highlander Stadium.