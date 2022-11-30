Hill City history: E.C. Glass and Heritage to each host state semifinals

LYNCHBURG, Va. – They’re crosstown rivals that beat up on each other on the gridiron in the rough and rugged Seminole District. But when they both win, all of Lynchburg wins as well.

E.C. Glass and Heritage football teams find themselves in a unique situation this weekend--each team will host a VHSL state semifinals football game. It’s the first time ever that Lynchburg’s City Stadium will host back-to-back state tournament games, featuring the respective schools.

“Love the 434, love Lynchburg, love those other dudes,” said Hilltoppers head coach Jeff Woody. “I don’t love them one week of the year but yes I’m glad Heritage is doing what they’re doing. I’m glad that we both get to play on the same field on the same day and representing the City.”

“It’s great that we have another team in Lynchburg making it to the state playoffs,” said Hilltoppers wide receiver Sam Treacy. “It’s great they’re in the position that they are.”

While Heritage has become quite familiar with playing this late in the season, E.C. Glass is back in the state semi’s for the first time in over two decades. The Hilltoppers will take on Kettle Run in the VHSL Class 4 ranks. Heritage, who just captured its sixth region title under head coach Brad Bradley, will welcome Christiansburg to the Hill City.

“I think Saturday will be a great, fun atmosphere and I’m excited about it,” said Heritage head coach Brad Bradley. “Any time you get two teams out of the same city playing in the state semifinals playing for a chance to go to the state championship, is pretty special. I’m definitely not a Glass fan--I don’t own anything royal blue. We’re bitter rivals especially in the Jug Bowl but after Jug Bowl we root for each other.”

“It’s all love for real,” said Pioneers linebacker Markez Wood. “I’m glad they’re doing what they’re doing.”

The action will kickoff at Noon as Christiansburg battles Heritage in the Class 3 ranks, followed by E.C. Glass taking on Kettle Run in the Class 4 ranks.