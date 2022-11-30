Pioneers brace for C-Burg’s size in Class 3 semifinals

Lynchburg, Va. – The 1st and 10 season is two weeks from conclusion with state semifinal Saturday looming this weekend. The Region 3c champ Heritage welcomes the 3D champ Christiansburg in an all SW Virginia matchup.

Heritage is coming off its sixth region title under head coach Brad Bradley, a hard fought win over LCA in the region finals. The 11-2 pioneers have shown tremendous growth on and off the field since week 1. Bradley says accountability has made the biggest difference…and it’ll be needed against a 10-3 Christiansburg team that poses a big threat in the trenches

“When you get a team that can A: motivate themselves and B: hold themselves accountable you have a really good football team and I think that’s what we’ve been starting to get to in the last 4 to 5 weeks of the season. (On Christiansburg) Upfront - man - they are huge. They are probably the biggest football team we’ve played all year and not only do they stack up with the Seminole District, they are bigger and they’re a very good football team. We are going to be challenged,” coach Brad Bradley says.

We’ve been through a lot with Brookville, LCA, and in the beginning it was Dinwiddie. We just need to come out to fight. They are big and they are going to come right at us-- and that’s what they love and that’s what I love. I’m going to go right at them, " Pioneers linebacker Markez Wood says.

Kickoff between the Pioneers and Blue Demons is set for noon Saturday from City Stadium.