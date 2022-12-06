‘I’m going to bet on my kids’: Heritage ready for Class 3 title game with Phoebus

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was 45 degrees and raining at Heritage’s practice on Tuesday. While some teams may move inside, the Pioneers suffered through, building character, confidence, and motivation, all in preparation for Saturday’s Class 3 State Championship game.

A dream these players have had since 8th grade.

“It’s a dream come true honestly,” senior running back Rajan Booker-Felder said. “I remember some of the guys on the team, we were talking about it back in 8th grade, saying, hey, we’re going to states our senior year, or in high school regardless. Us being here senior year, it feels special, it feels good.”

The 12-2 Pioneers will face the reigning Class 3 State Champs: undefeated Phoebus on Saturday in the final contest of the season.

“Win streak just means something til it’s broke, but at the same time they’re a very good football team, they’re 14-0 this year, haven’t had a close game, they’re going to be the favorite,” Heritage head coach Brad Bradley said. “We like the underdog role, I’m gonna bet on my kids, bet that they’re ready, bet our coaches are going to be ready. We’re excited for this opportunity.”

Heritage is stocked with plenty of playmakers that helped them get to the title game, one of them being 6′3 270-pound utilityman Terrell Washington.

“Terrell, he’s always been a dog. He’s a great football player offensively and defensively,” quarterback Jaicere Bateman said. “He grew last season and grew even more this season.”

“He does a lot for us on offense, as an h-back, tight end, receiver, he’s had 12 catches this year, 5 touchdowns,” Bradley said. “On the defensive line he’s unbelievable. He’s a huge part of us being here right now.”

As the final days of high school football tick by for seniors like Bateman, they haven’t forgotten the dream they had years ago and the unfinished business that remains.

“It’s kind of crazy, it flew by to me, but I’m ready, I’m ready for this game.”

Heritage and Phoebus will play on Saturday, Dec. 11 at noon at Liberty University.