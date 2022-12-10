Annual Teddy Bear Toss slated for Saturday’s Rail Yard Dawgs game against Birmingham

ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs are off to a great start to this year’s campaign, currently third in the standings, but that’s just one reason to get to the Berglund Center Saturday night.

The other reason is one of the best reasons to go to the rink- the Annual Teddy Bear Toss.

Fans are encouraged to bring teddy bears to toss on the ice after the Dawgs’ first goal, and the bears are put to good use.

“Those are going to be tossed on the ice, hopefully after our first goal, but what we do after that is take them to the Mission, Salvation Army, the hospital, anywhere that children’s toys and teddy bears would be of service,” Rail Yard Dawgs president Mickey Gray said.

“That’s what we’re planning for tomorrow,” Gray added. “There’s not a better goal that’s scored than the teddy toss goal, our fans are very quick with it, the second they see the light go on, the bears start flying, by the time we even hit the ice to clean up there’s 100 to 1,000 bears out there.”

The Dawgs will face the Birmingham Bulls Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.