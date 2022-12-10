Phoebus downs Heritage, completes perfect season with Class 3 state title

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Phoebus came into Saturday’s final with a perfect 14-0 record. In order to win the title, they would have to make it 15 without starting quarterback Nolan James. The senior signal caller was sidelined in the semifinal victory with a leg injury.

None the less, the Phantoms had plenty of talent to go around, and completed the perfect season for back-to-back state crowns. Quarterback Jayden Early filled in admirably, completing 5 of 9 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. His first two connections — 83 and 75-yard touchdown strikes to Jordan Bass, gave the Phantoms a 14-0 1st quarter lead they never relinquished.

TyReon Taylor added 100 yards rushing and two scores in the victory. Phoebus led 34-0 at the half before Heritage finally got on the board, courtesy of a Phoebus fumble by Taylor, giving the Pioneers a short field. Quarterback Jaicere Bateman eventually punched it in from the one for a 34-7 score. Jordan Bass quickly answered with an 80-yard interception return of Bateman for a touchdown, and the game was out of reach at 41-7. Davion Roberts added a 12-yard touchdown run for the final of 48-7.

The Pioneers came in 12-2, with losses only to Class 4 finalist Dinwiddie and region 3C finalist Liberty Christian Academy — a defeat they avenged to take the Region crown.

“Special group of young men, I mean we all believe in one another you know. Jaden Early is a system player, he’s been playing since eighth grade you know. he’s a dynamic athlete, dynamic player — so when Nolan went down, it was no doubt that he would be able to take over that torch and continue to carry it on and keep doing what we’ve been doing all year,“ said Phoebus Head Coach Jeremy Blount.

“They’re gonna learn in life there’s all kinds of bumps there’s all kinds of roadblocks, but these kids got nothing to be ashamed of. I love them and you know we got 15 seniors and they’re good kids and we’re all a tight-knit group. We fight and we can go to bed tonight knowing we did everything possible to win this game,” said Heritage Head Coach Brad Bradley.

The Pioneers finish the season at 12-3 and Class 3 runner-ups. Phoebus completes a perfect 15-0 season.