Glenvar sends two athletes to the next level

SALEM, Va. – Glenvar had two athletes put pen to paper on Wednesday.

State champion volleyball player Claire Griffith will be headed to Bridgewater College in the ODAC.

“It is so exciting. It really felt official when I committed up there, but it feels extra special putting your name on the paper,” Griffith said. “Definitely the culture, the team culture the team vibe, everyone is for each other, works for each other, so I’m so excited to be a part of that.”

Star basketball player and soccer state champion Rhyan Harris will be heading to Emory & Henry to play basketball.

“Ever since I stepped foot on campus, when I went on a visit there, I really enjoyed the whole atmosphere of it,” Harris said. “I went and met the coaches and players there and it just clicked and I enjoyed the whole family atmosphere and everything about it.”